Sports
May 18, 2018 10:24 pm

Blue Jays defeated by Oakland 3-1 in Toronto

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press

TORONTO, ON - MAY 18: Curtis Granderson #18 of the Toronto Blue Jays is tagged out at home plate trying to score by Josh Phegley #19 of the Oakland Athletics in the first inning during MLB game action at Rogers Centre on May 18, 2018.

Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 3-1 decision to the Oakland Athletics on Friday night to fall below the .500 mark for the first time since late March.

The Athletics pulled ahead with a pair of runs off Toronto starter Marco Estrada in the seventh inning.

Reliever Danny Coloumbe (1-1) worked 1 1/3 innings for the victory and Blake Treinen recorded the last four outs for his ninth save.

Dustin Fowler scored twice and had two of Oakland’s nine hits as the Athletics improved to 5-3 on their 10-game road trip. Oakland (23-22) has won four of its last five games.

The slumping Blue Jays (22-23) have dropped six of eight and 11 of 16. Toronto has also lost 10 of its last 13 home games.

The Blue Jays were last below .500 on Mar. 31 when they opened the season with a 1-2 mark.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

