Brule Street fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious: Halifax fire

Fire investigators do not believe two fires that happened within hours of each other in north-end Dartmouth are connected.

Halifax Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Roy Hollett says based on their initial investigation, the fire at 23 Brule Street does not appear to be suspicious.

The building, which sits on the corner of Robert Burns Drive and Brule Street, was once home to Pinecrest Variety and Video. The store is closed but there are several apartments inside the structure.

Fire broke out at the building Saturday around 5:15 a.m., less than two hours after fire erupted at an apartment complex on Primrose Drive, a few blocks away.

“As of right now, it just looks like an unfortunate coincidence,” said Hollett.

Five tenants who lived at the Brule Street building have registered with the Canadian Red Cross.

Three of those tenants stayed with relatives or friends on Saturday night, while officials say the other two spent the night at the emergency shelter which is set up at the nearby Dartmouth North Community Centre.