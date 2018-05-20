Canadian Red Cross helping tenants displaced following two fires in Dartmouth

The Canadian Red Cross is providing assistance to tenants who have been impacted following two separate fires in north-end Dartmouth this weekend.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a fire at 81 Primrose Street claimed the life of one person, sent a second to hospital and displaced about 150 others.

Less than two hours later, a fire on the corner of nearby Robert Burns Drive and Brule Street also displaced several residents.

READ: 1 dead, 150 displaced following fire in Dartmouth

The fire at Primrose Street is said to have caused extensive damage to the 80-unit building. For safety reasons, both electricity and water connections were disconnected to the entire building.

The Canadian Red Cross says 88 of the 150 tenants of the building registered with them. All but 10 of those tenants were able to find temporary places to stay.

The other 10 tenants spent the night in an emergency shelter which was established at the Dartmouth North Community Centre.

READ MORE: Fire officials investigate second fire in Dartmouth

Five tenants who lived at the Brule Street building which caught fire also registered with the Red Cross, three of those tenants stayed with relatives or friends, while officials say the other two spent the night at the emergency shelter.

Officials say tenants who still requiring emergency help or are looking for updates from municipal officials on potential re-entry to their apartments can still register with the Canadian Red Cross at the North Dartmouth Community Centre, which is located at 105 Highfield Park Drive.

Both fires remain under investigation at this time.