Fire officials investigate second fire in Dartmouth

Officials are working to determine the cause of an early morning structure fire in Dartmouth.

The building, located at the corner of Robert Burns Drive and Brule Street, caught fire around 5:15 a.m., less than two hours after a fatal fire on nearby Primrose Street.

Two dozen firefighters worked through the morning to battle the blaze.

The building used to be home to Pinecrest Video and Variety. Fire officials said the store was vacant at the time the fire started, however there are several apartments located above the store which were impacted.

There were no reported injuries from the fire on Robert Burns Drive.

A Halifax firefighter could be seen rescuing a cat from inside the building. The pet was reunited with its owner moments after being taken to safety.

The woman seemed relieved to have her cat back, she appeared to be crying as she sat on the ground hugging her pet.

Traffic in the area was detoured for much of the day. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Canadian Red Cross is working to help those impacted by both the fire on Robert Burns Drive and the fire on Primrose Street. So far, about 30 people have registered for help with the organization.