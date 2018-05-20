Nova Scotia fisherman pulls up rare albino lobster

Here’s something that even experienced lobster fisherman don’t see everyday — an albino lobster.

When Logan Truckair pulled up the lobster trap on Saturday he says he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“It came up over the side and I didn’t even think it was real at first,” Truckair wrote in a message to Global News on Saturday.

According to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, the odds of finding an albino lobster are extremely rare: one in 100 million lobsters.

“I thought it was an elaborate prank,” Truckair wrote.

“Catches are high this year so I guess the odds were in our favour.”

But this isn’t even the first albino lobster caught this season.

Earlier this month, fisherman John Baird caught an albino lobster in one of his traps at the bottom of the Northumberland Straight, off Caribou Island.