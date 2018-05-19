Canada
May 19, 2018 7:20 pm
Updated: May 19, 2018 7:21 pm

Dangerous animal advisory issued in Makwa Lake Provincial Park

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A dangerous animal advisory was issued by the Ministry of Parks Culture and Sport for Makwa Lake Provincial Park and area.

Google Maps
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport issued a dangerous animal advisory for the area of Makwa Lake Provincial Park around noon on Saturday.

According to the advisory, one black bear was seen in the Stabler Point campground.

People are being warned to be extremely cautious while in the park and remove all wildlife attractants from campsites.

If spotted, people are urged to evacuate the area or move indoors and and report the sighting to the Park Watch at 1-800-667-1788.

Makwa Lake Provincial Park is approximately 290 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

