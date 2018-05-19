Police investigating death at Edmonton Remand Centre
An inmate was found dead at the Edmonton Remand Centre on Saturday morning, and police are now investigating.
Police would not reveal the person’s identity, age or circumstances surrounding the death.
This is the second death at the jail this month.
On May 5, a woman was found unconscious in her cell.
She was eventually pronounced dead.
