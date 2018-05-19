Environment
May 19, 2018 4:29 pm
Updated: May 19, 2018 4:43 pm

City of Montreal officially acquires Notman Garden

By Web producer  Global News

In this 2017 file photo, activists gather for a demonstration at Notman Garden. The garden has officially been acquired by the city.

Dan Spector / Global News
A A

Community volunteers who fought for years to save Notman Garden — a green space located at the corner of Milton and Clark streets in downtown Montreal — gathered to celebrate Saturday after the city officially acquired the garden.

READ MORE: City to expropriate and preserve Notman Garden

City councillor Alexander Norris made the announcement on his Facebook page.

Story continues below

Developers had been hoping to build condos on the site but in February the city announced plans to expropriate the land in order to preserve it.

At the time, Norris, who is councillor for the district, said the garden was a unique piece of land.

“There’s no place like this left on the entire island of Montreal,” he said. “These are rare trees, these are ancient trees. This is a part of town that sorely lacks green space.”

READ MORE: Protesters demand protection for historic Notman Garden

The city intends to transform the garden into a park.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alexander Norris
Land preservation
Milton Street
Montreal garden
montreal green space
Montreal Park
Notman Garden

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News