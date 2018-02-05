City to expropriate and preserve Notman Garden

For years, community activists have been pushing to preserve the Notman Garden.

The green space sits in a populated area at the corner of Milton Street and Clark Street in downtown Montreal.

For those activists, their wish has come true.

The city plans to expropriate the land and preserve it.

“There’s no place like this left on the entire island of Montreal,” Alex Norris, city councillor for the district, said. “These are rare trees, these are ancient trees. This is a part of town that sorely lacks green space.”

READ MORE: Protesters demand protection for historic Notman Garden

After years of fighting to preserve the Notman Garden, community activists will get their wish. Green space set to be expropriated by the city and preserved. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/z85lAPoBD9 — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) February 5, 2018

Tony Antakly estimates he’s been fighting for about 15 years to preserve the garden.

He’s looking forward to working in close tandem with the city.

“The first thing that comes to mind is a big relief,” Antakly, founder of Citizens Movement for the Preservation of the Notman Garden, said. “So finally the garden is saved, it’s protected now. So the trees won’t come down.”

READ MORE: Hundreds protest at Montreal City Hall to save Pierrefonds green space

City councillor for the district, Alex Norris, says the garden “is sort of the lungs of the neighbourhood.” The green space sits at the corner of Milton and Clark Streets in downtown Montreal. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/p9fCiX9P4m — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) February 5, 2018

There’s even talk the land could be expanded, which could end up shrinking nearby streets.

“Milton, in particular, is at least twice as wide as it needs to be so there’s great potential to expand the park outward,” Norris said.

Norris adds the cost of the project is estimated at $3.3 million, but that number could change.

He insists the money is worth it.

“This is sort of the lungs of the neighbourhood,” Norris said. “There’s no profusion of greenery, like we have here, anywhere else in the neighbourhood.”