Have you seen Bill Wilson? N.S. RCMP need help finding missing senior

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior citizen.

William (Bill) Wilson, 84, was last seen Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m., when he left his home to go for a walk on Main Street in Hantsport, N.S.

Wilson is described as white, approximately six feet tall and 260 pounds. Police say he has snow white hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing grey pants, a blue coat and grey slippers.

Police say they have concern for Wilson’s well-being due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bill Wilson is asked to contact the Windsor District RCMP at 902-798-8366 or Crime Stoppers.