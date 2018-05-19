Royal wedding: Canada gifts $50,000 to youth charity in honour of Harry and Meghan’s big day

The Canadian government will donate $50,000 to a charity that focuses on youth sport in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage, it was announced Saturday morning.

In the hour following the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s office released a statement confirming the gift to Jumpstart.

“Today, Canadians joined in celebration as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married,” the prime minister said in the release.

“To celebrate their union, Canada will donate $50,000 to Jumpstart, a Canadian charity dedicated to making play and sports more accessible to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Since 2005, Jumpstart has helped more than 1.6 million children of all abilities get out on the field and be part of a team.”

The charity helps fund costs associated with inclusive infrastructure and programming, it says on its website. Jumpstart quickly tweeted out its thanks for the gift.

On behalf of 1.6 M Jumpstart kids, thank you @JustinTrudeau & the Government of Canada for this contribution to @CTJumpstart in celebration of Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle’s #RoyalWedding! https://t.co/t6dFludGLi pic.twitter.com/37WS5wbnbK — Jumpstart (@CTJumpstart) May 19, 2018

Trudeau, who was not invited to the wedding personally, said he and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, were extending their congratulations and wished the royal couple “a lifetime of happiness, and all the best as they start this new chapter together. We look forward to welcoming them on a future visit to Canada.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Harry and Meghan are now known, have plans to visit Australia this fall, extending a trip to the Invictus Games to include a full royal tour in the region.

Their next public appearance, however, is set for this coming Tuesday, when they are scheduled to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. They have delayed their honeymoon in order to return to work as soon as possible.

International congrats

The royal wedding also drew congratulations from other countries around the world on Saturday. At home in Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted out her best wishes early Saturday before the ceremony.

My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day. #RoyalWedding — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 19, 2018

Australia’s prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, announced that his country would make a donation to Invictus in honour of the wedding.

And in distinctly Australian fashion, the New South Wales government has announced two newborn koalas at Taronga Zoo would be named after the royal couple.

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, confirmed earlier in the week that her government will make a $5,000 (New Zealand Dollar) donation to Pillars, a charity which supports the children of prisoners.