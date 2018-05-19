Royal wedding watchers: The crowds come out in full regalia for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The time has arrived: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tied the knot. The ceremony took place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, under a brilliant blue sky, which is especially good news for the royal onlookers who staked their spot as early as yesterday.

As was to be expected, the crowds came out in full regalia to pay homage to the royals. The Thames Valley Police was prepping for 100,000 spectators, although it’s not yet known how many are there.

The streets were awash in Union Jack flags and prints, posters and pictures of the royals (including some featuring Princess Diana), an abundance of tiaras and fascinators, and some women dressed as brides in the hopes that they might be able to lure Prince Harry away from Meghan Markle. There were also a number of Canadian and American flags, and posters claiming that “America approves this marriage.”

A group of flight attendants from Canada told the Daily Mail their serendipitous layover was a “golden ticket.”

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We are sending our love from Canada,” Cara Bonhage said to the British newspaper. “It’s going to be really exciting.”

