Bishop Michael Curry delivers fiery, powerful royal wedding address

Bishop Michael Curry of Chicago delivered a powerful address at Saturday’s royal wedding, which saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in front of royalty and A-list celebrities.

It was reported earlier this month that the prince, 33, and Markle, 36, had gone against tradition and asked somebody who wasn’t a senior member of the Church of England to speak.

Addressing guests Curry read out: “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said: ‘We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.’ If you don’t believe me think about the time that you fell in love. The whole world centred around you and your beloved.”

He continued: “When you are loved and you know it, when you love and you show it, it actually feels right, there’s something right about it. And there’s a reason for it, we were made by a power of love and our lives are meant to be lived in that love. That’s why we are here. Ultimately the source of love is God himself.”

Pointing to the newlyweds, he then added: “Two young people fell in love and we all showed up.”

Curry joined Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Church of England, and Rev. David Conner, the dean of Windsor, in serving a leadership role at Saturday’s much-talked about ceremony.

His sermon was widely lauded on social media.

I'm thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked Bishop Michael Curry to preach at their wedding. @PB_Curry is a brilliant pastor, stunning preacher and someone with a great gift for sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) May 12, 2018

Michael Curry is freaking great!!! #RoyalWedding — Markas Ackerman (@MarkasAckerman) May 19, 2018

This American Vicar is actually making the #RoyalWedding interesting…😂 — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson_916) May 19, 2018