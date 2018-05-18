Strathcona County wildfire under control Friday

A wildfire burning in northern Strathcona County for nearly a week has been brought under control by fire crews.

The county provided an update on the fire on Friday, saying crews remain on scene extinguishing flare-ups caused by the wind. A helicopter was still being used to help douse the blaze from the air.

As of Friday afternoon, 14 firefighters, four brush trucks, two dozers and four water tenders remained on scene battling the blaze. The fire, in the area of Township Road 562 and Range Road 211, broke out on Saturday.

Residents of three nearby farms voluntarily left their properties but have since returned home.

While no definitive cause of the fire has been determined, investigators confirm it was not naturally caused.

Since last Saturday, more than 600 hectares of land has burned. No buildings have been lost and county officials said Friday there is no immediate threat to any infrastructure in the area.

While temperatures dipped a bit on Thursday, the cooler weather provided only minimal precipitation. As hot and dry weather returns for the May long weekend, fire crews expect the fire hazard to reach extreme levels.

A fire ban was issued for Strathcona County on Thursday, which means no outdoor fires are permitted until further notice. Burning barrels, fireworks, recreational fire pits and charcoal barbecues are strictly prohibited.

Gas and propane barbecues are permitted.

People who do not comply with the fire ban could face up to $1,000 in fines, as well as the cost of fire response.