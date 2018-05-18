Peachland asks motorcyclists to keep the noise down

The District of Peachland is asking motorcyclists to pipe down the noise of their loud pipes.

Some motorcycles are extremely noisy because their exhaust pipes have been modified.

“Beach Avenue is a wonderful spot to spend a summer afternoon, and we welcome all tourists to our town, including riders,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin in a new release. “However, no one enjoys their time when excessive and unnecessary noise disrupts them.”

The district has printed drink coasters its hoping restaurant and pub owners will use.

The coasters show a motorcycle and message saying “Real rebels know when to pipe it down”.

“The coasters are going out at a great time as we are ready to welcome crowds for the May long weekend, our unofficial start of the summer season,” said Fortin.

The district says the Motor Vehicle Act allows fines to be issued for unnecessary vehicle noise.