Longboarder run over by Jeep in Prince Albert, Sask.

A longboarder suffered serious injuries after he was run over by a Jeep in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said the 17-year-old was holding onto the rear of the Jeep while longboarding Thursday evening when he fell.

He suffered major trauma to his head when the Jeep’s rear wheel ran over him.

READ MORE: 4 in custody after women stabbed in Saskatoon

First responders treated him in the 1600-block of Olive Diefenbaker Drive before transporting him to Victoria Hospital.

He was then taken to a Saskatoon hospital due to the severity of his injuries, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Police said no formal charges have been laid at this time as they continue to investigate.