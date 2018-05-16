Canada
May 16, 2018 1:59 pm

Off-duty RCMP officer killed in Saskatchewan crash

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

RCMP investigators said the car was heading east when it left the highway and rolled.

An off-duty Estevan RCMP officer has been killed and another officer was injured in a crash in southeastern Saskatchewan.

RCMP said the single-vehicle crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 361, a kilometre and a half east of Lampman.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The lone passenger, a 27-year-old man who was also off-duty, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said the car involved in the rollover was a private vehicle and the preliminary investigation has determined alcohol was not a factor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

RCMP said they will bring in resources to support members of the Estevan detachment.

Lampman is roughly 190 kilometres southeast of Regina.

