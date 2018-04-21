Person injured in collision between stolen truck, house in northern Saskatchewan
La Ronge RCMP say a stolen truck collided with the side of an occupied house in northern Saskatchewan.
The single-vehicle collision was reported on the territory of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band at around 5:30 a.m. CT on Friday.
One of the occupants of the home received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The person’s age and gender were not released by RCMP.
Police said the truck had been stolen from a home in Air Ronge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
