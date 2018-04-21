Crime
April 21, 2018 5:06 pm
Updated: April 21, 2018 5:08 pm

Person injured in collision between stolen truck, house in northern Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

La Ronge RCMP say a stolen truck collided with a house in northern Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

La Ronge RCMP say a stolen truck collided with the side of an occupied house in northern Saskatchewan.

The single-vehicle collision was reported on the territory of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band at around 5:30 a.m. CT on Friday.

READ MORE: SUV strikes two homes in Regina

One of the occupants of the home received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The person’s age and gender were not released by RCMP.

Police said the truck had been stolen from a home in Air Ronge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Ronge
Air Ronge Saskatchewan
House
La Ronge RCMP
Lac La Ronge Indian Band
Northern Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP
Single-Vehicle Collision
Stolen
Stolen Truck
Stolen Vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News