SUV strikes two homes in Regina

An SUV had crashed into two homes on the 1200-block of Elphinstone Street just after 12:30 p.m. CT on March 28.

Regina police said that the vehicle went up onto a front lawn and through the front porch of one home, before crashing into the side of the neighbouring house.

The uninjured driver was unable to get out of the vehicle stuck between the two houses.

At this time, the cause of the accident is not known.

Stay connected to Global News for when more details are released.