Canada
March 28, 2018

SUV strikes two homes in Regina

Global News

Regina police said that the vehicle went up onto a front lawn and through the front porch of one home, before crashing into the side of the neighbouring house.

An SUV had crashed into two homes on the 1200-block of Elphinstone Street just after 12:30 p.m. CT on March 28.

The uninjured driver was unable to get out of the vehicle stuck between the two houses.

At this time, the cause of the accident is not known.

