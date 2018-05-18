Impaired driving charge for speeding driver on Highway 11

A woman is not only charged with speeding on a Saskatchewan highway, but also driving impaired.

Officers clocked a vehicle heading northbound on Highway 11 near Rosthern doing 150 km/h late in the evening on May 12. The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 110 km/h.

READ MORE: RCMP launches Canada Road Safety Week with increased check stops, traffic enforcement

After pulling over the vehicle, officers said they administered a roadside screening test on the driver, which she failed.

The 33-year-old Prince Albert woman was arrested and charged with driving over .08.

She was released from custody after taken to the Rosthern RCMP detachment to provide samples and will be in court on July 11.

The RCMP said they will be out in force this weekend as Saturday is national impaired driver day.