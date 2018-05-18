N.B. floods impacting some campgrounds ahead of May long weekend

Grand Lake Park, a former provincial park now turned private campground, won’t be opening its gates for the Victoria Day long weekend.

“We’re a casualty of the 2018 flood, I guess,” explains Elaine Hoyt, the owner of the park. “The same as a lot of other parts of the province.”

The Hoyts took over the park in 2015, but they’re now dealing with a major setback. The electrical and sewage systems have been compromised, a cabin has been lost and cleaning fallen trees and debris has proved to be a daunting task.

That’s resulted in the site remaining closed this weekend, as well as a loss in revenue.

“I’ve been fielding calls on that the last couple of weeks. Just no infrastructure, operational infrastructure,” says Hoyt.



There's something missing in this picture. Dozens of trailers. This campground on grand lake won't be opening this May long weekend. Crews cleaning up from the #nbflood

On Highway 10 near Minto, seasonal markets are getting ready to open for travellers headed to the cottage or camp. Business owner Colleen Mooren is expecting several customers over the weekend.

“I think it’s a combination of all. Everybody was so fed up with winter. Nobody wanted to see another snowflake,” Mooren laughed.

Those heading out on the waterways are being advised to keep an eye open for floating debris.

New Brunswick Medical Officer of Heath Dr. Jennifer Russell has given the southern New Brunswick river system the all clear, as the flushing has diluted and caused a lot of that sewage and chemical build up to dissipate.

“It is important to understand that there are normally some levels of contaminants and bacteria present in any waterway,” said Dr. Russell. “There are simple precautions that can be taken every day to protect oneself from potential risks associated with recreational water use, including not swallowing the water whenever possible, not exposing open cuts, wounds, or sores to the water, and washing your hands and/or using available shower facilities to rinse off after being in the water.”

Some of the province remains under a burn ban. Officials are asking anyone who has a fire in permitted areas to use caution and take the proper steps to ensure it’s safe.