Where you can and can’t drive during Blue Nose weekend

It won’t be long until runners from near and far will take Halifax’s streets by storm for the 2018 Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon.

Whether you’re running, cheering or travelling through the downtown this weekend, the Halifax Regional Municipality is asking you to plan ahead.

The following roads will be closed on Saturday:

Brunswick Street between Cogswell and Sackville streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sackville Street between Brunswick and South Park streets, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cogswell Street will experience intermittent closures between Brunswick Street and the Cogswell Street Roundabout, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carmichael Street between Grafton and Brunswick streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prince Street between Grafton and Brunswick streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rainnie Drive between Cogswell and Gottingen streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gottingen Street between Rainnie Drive and Brunswick Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Street between Carmichael and Prince streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday:

Brunswick Street between Cogswell and Sackville streets from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sackville Street between Brunswick and South Park streets, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cogswell Street will experience intermittent closures between Brunswick Street and the Cogswell Street Roundabout, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carmichael Street between Grafton and Brunswick streets from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prince Street between Grafton and Brunswick streets from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rainnie Drive between Cogswell and Gottingen streets from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gottingen Street between Rainnie Drive and Brunswick Street from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Market Street between Carmichael and Prince streets from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Macdonald Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon

Barrington Street (inbound) between Devonshire Avenue and North Street will be coned off to provide a lane for runners from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city is asking drivers to use the newly-formed left-turn lane to travel southbound and use caution in the intersection.

Alderney Drive (outbound) between Ochterloney Street and Windmill Road from 6 a.m. to noon and Wyse Road between Windmill Road and Nantucket Avenue will be coned off to provide a lane for runners from 6 a.m. to noon.

Several other streets on the peninsula will experience rolling closures over the weekend.

Halifax Transit will provide free conventional bus and ferry service to participants on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Changes to bus routes can be found here.