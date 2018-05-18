World
May 18, 2018 3:37 pm
Updated: May 18, 2018 3:52 pm

Trump supporter brings handgun, American flag to Texas high school following deadly shooting

By National Online Journalist, Investigative  Global News

ABOVE: A MAGA hat-wearing, gun-toting man arrived at the scene of Friday's school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas to to 'Make America Great Again'

A A

A man carrying a large American flag and what appeared to be a sidearm arrived at the scene of a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that killed at least nine people saying he was there to “make America great again” and offer “support.”

Story continues below

Video shows local television reporters interviewing the unidentified man, who was wearing a Trump 2016 campaign hat and who arrived shortly after the tragic shooting Friday that has left at least nine students and one teacher dead, according to officials.

“What was going through your head when you found out that this was going on?” one reporter asked.

“Get to the school, make America great again,” said the man identified by NBC-affiliate KPRC-TV as Brent Delucia.

“By doing what? What was your plan of action?” she continued.

“Offering support. Just a ‘God bless y’all’ will go a long way right now for a lot of people,” Delucia said before walking away.

IN PHOTOS: Scenes from a high school shooting in Texas

Santa-Fe-school-shooting_9

A woman prays in the grass outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Texas.

Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP
Santa-Fe-school-shooting_7

A man hugs a woman outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their children following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP
Santa-Fe-school-shooting_6

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP
Santa-Fe-school-shooting_5

Santa Fe High School staff react as they gather in the parking lot of a gas station following a shooting at the school in Santa Fe, Texas on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP
Santa-Fe-school-shooting_3

In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP

In a second interview with KPRC-TV Delucia said he was there to protect the victims.

WATCH: Gun-toting man on why he decided to respond to scene of Santa Fe school shooting

“There’s two kinds of people. There is those that want to pray with Jesus and help the community. And there are those who want to prey upon the victims,” he said. “I’m here to make sure none of that happens.”

A second man who identified himself as a father of a student at the high school called the armed Trump supporter an “embarrassment.”

“This idiot is walking down the street with a damn pistol on his side where we just had kids get shot,” he said.

The man said he was “a gun rights person” who owns guns, yet he criticized the decision to bring a gun to the site of a school shooting.

“This idiot is walking down here and saying he needs to make America great again. That’s not what America needs right now. America needs prayers.”

“I hope they get him. This is a crime scene. This is an embarrassment.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were anywhere between eight and 10 fatalities at the school. Most of them were students.

“There’s one suspect in custody, a second possible person of interest that was detained,” the sheriff said at a news conference. “There are multiple fatalities confirmed. The number varies. It can be anywhere between eight to 10 fatalities at the school, including students and some adult staff as well.”

Police responded to a call of shots fired inside Santa Fe High School in Galveston County at around 8 a.m. local time. An officer was also injured, according to officials.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Supporter
Galveston County school shooting
Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe High School shooting
Santa Fe School District
Santa Fe school shooting
Texas high school shooting
Texas school shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News