May 18, 2018 9:35 am
Updated: May 18, 2018 9:47 am

Active shooter reported at Santa Fe High School in Texas

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Authorities responding to shooting a Texas high school (WARNING: Footage may contain graphic content)

Emergency officials are responding to the report of an active shooter at a high school south of Houston, Texas, early Friday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired inside Santa Fe High School in Galveston County at around 8 a.m. local time.

The Santa Fe School District confirmed an incident occurred “involving an active shooter,” adding that “the district has initiated a lockdown.” No other details were provided.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured as result of the incident.

Santa Fe is about 55 kilometres south of Houston.

More to come..

