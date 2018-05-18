Active shooter reported at Santa Fe High School in Texas

Emergency officials are responding to the report of an active shooter at a high school south of Houston, Texas, early Friday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired inside Santa Fe High School in Galveston County at around 8 a.m. local time.

The Santa Fe School District confirmed an incident occurred “involving an active shooter,” adding that “the district has initiated a lockdown.” No other details were provided.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured as result of the incident.

Santa Fe is about 55 kilometres south of Houston.

