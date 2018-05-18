SaskPower launches online tool to provide status updates, estimated restore times

On May 18, SaskPower announced the launch of their new online outage map that allows customers to get the latest information on outages across Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: SaskPower to invest $4.5 million to inspect 112,000 wooden power poles

“We’ve piloted the outage map over the last few weeks and have been really happy with the feedback we’ve received,” said acting vice-president of distribution and customer services Nidal Dabghi.

“SaskPower is always on the lookout for new ways to get information to our customers. Through the new map, a customer can see status updates on current outages in their neighbourhood, including estimated restoration times, and also get information on upcoming planned outages as SaskPower works to improve the electrical system.”

READ MORE: SaskPower cautions farmers as seeding continues in Saskatchewan

SaskPower said the new outage map will provide the same information that people will see through Twitter and the SaskPower mobile app alerts.

The outage map is currently available on SaskPower’s website, but won’t be available on the mobile app until July.

The map will also offer customers the ability to search for different addresses in the province to see the status of an outage and can be used on a desktop, tablet or mobile device.

Even though customers can now use the map to get restoration times in the event of an outage, SaskPower is asking that customers continue to report new outages to their Outage Centre by calling 310-2220.

Try out the new outage map on SaskPower’s website.