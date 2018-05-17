SaskPower cautions farmers as seeding continues in Saskatchewan

Farmers are being cautioned to be aware of their surroundings as seeding progresses in Saskatchewan.

SaskPower received 46 reports of machinery coming into contact with electrical equipment in the past week, bringing the total to 73 for May. No serious injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson said most farm-related incidents happen during seeding and producers need to plan ahead and be aware of their surroundings at all times.

The caution comes as substantial progress was made seeding the 2018 crop.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday 35 per cent of the crop is in the ground after a slow start. Only nine per cent of seeding was complete a week ago.

The five-year average for this time of year is 32 per cent.

Southern regions are furthest along with nearly half of seeding complete. Central and northern regions are under 30 per cent done.

Thirty-three per cent of spring wheat, 26 per cent of canola, 57 per cent of lentils and 63 per cent of field peas have been seeded to date.

Of concern are the dry conditions, with fields continuing to deteriorate due to little rain along with warm temperatures and strong winds.

Cropland moisture conditions are now rated at eight per cent very short, 35 per cent short and 57 per cent adequate.

Hay and pasture land are slow to develop due to the lack of rain, with topsoil moisture rated at 17 per cent very short, 43 per cent short and 40 per cent adequate.