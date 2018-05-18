Texas school shooting: What we know about suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis

A student is in custody after a shooting at a Texas high school left 10 dead and another 10 injured.

The 17-year-old student, identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis by law enforcement, was arrested at the scene of the shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said he is being held on capital murder charges without bond at the Galveston County jail.

Gov. Greg Abbott said there were few prior warnings about the suspected gunman.

Abbott added the suspect told authorities after his arrest that he had intended to kill himself too, but that he lacked the courage.

A second individual, who is also believed to be a student, is being questioned by authorities.

Here’s what we know about Pagourtzis, so far.

Social media presence

A Facebook account, which authorities confirmed belonged to Pagourtzis, was taken down just after the shooting. But social media users shared screenshots of posts online.

On April 30, Pagourtzis shared a photo of a black shirt with the words “BORN TO KILL” written on the front.

An Instagram account linked to the suspect, which has also been removed, showed a photo of a gun and knife.

Pagourtzis was a dancer, member of church

Pagourtzis played on the school’s junior varsity football team, and was a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.

Father Stelios Sitaras of Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston spoke with the Associated Press about meeting Pagourtzis.

Sitaras said he met Pagourtzis when he danced with a group as part of an annual festival in October. He said the Pagourtzises are members of a nearby parish.

“He is a quiet boy,” the priest said. “You would never think he would do anything like this.”

Pagourtzis family asks for privacy

The Associated Press also reached out to the suspect’s family, who declined to comment on the deadly shooting.

A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family said: “Please don’t call us. Give us our time right now, thank you.”

During a press conference Friday, Abbott said the teenager likely obtained the weapons used in the shooting from his father who legally owned them.

Ongoing investigation and calls for action

Abbott confirmed that two weapons – a shotgun and a handgun – were used in the shooting.

Officials said search warrants were carried out at the alleged shooter’s home. Investigators located information from journals, computers and a cellphone where Pagourtzis said he wanted carry out a mass shooting, then commit suicide.

This is the largest school shooting in the U.S. since the Parkland, Florida incident in February when 17 were killed.

Several survivors of the Florida shooting spoke out Friday, calling for gun reform once again.

“You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices,” Emma Gonzalez, one of the leaders of the Parkland student movement, wrote on Twitter.

— With files from the Associated Press