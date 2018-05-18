Halifax’s famous Theodore tugboat heading to Saint John for 2018 cruise season

Halifax Harbour’s “welcome ambassador,” Theodore Too, is heading to New Brunswick.

The tugboat, which happily sports a red ball cap and infectious smile, will be hosting daily tours and excursions in Saint John harbour until the end of cruise ship season in October.

The boat will also be available for charters and welcome cruise ships on their inaugural visits — typical tugboat stuff.

“It’s been awhile since Theodore has ventured out of Halifax but we know he has a huge fan base in every province across the country,” said Dennis Campbell, CEO, Ambassatours Gray Line, in a news release.

“When the opportunity came up to have him go to Saint John to meet new friends and ‘work’ in their busy harbour this season, we wanted to make that happen for him.”

Theodore has previously spent time in other locales, including Montreal, Quebec City, and Tampa Bay.

The life-sized tugboat was based on the character from the popular children’s television show Theodore Tugboat, which aired on CBC and PBS from 1993 until 2001.

Theodore Too is expected to arrive in Saint John in early June.