Crime
May 17, 2018 11:50 pm
Updated: May 17, 2018 11:58 pm

Reports of active shooter in Las Vegas-area shopping mall

By National Online Journalist  Global News

An undated photo taken inside the Boulevard Mall in Paradise, Nev.

Wikimedia Commons
A A

Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating reports of a gunman in the Boulevard Mall in Paradise, Nev., which is located adjacent to the city of Las Vegas.

Local media had reported a massive police presence around the mall earlier Thursday night, following reports of an active shooting.

CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported that witnesses heard shots fired; video showed a police presence around the perimeter of the sprawling mall complex, and a helicopter circling overhead. 13abc Action News reported that the mall has been evacuated.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that there are no reports of injuries or shots fired at this time, and asked people to avoid the area.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Active Shooter
Boulevard Mall
Boulevard Mall shooting
Gun Violence
Las Vegas
Las Vegas mall shooting
Las Vegas Shooting
Shooting
Vegas mall shooting
Vegas shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News