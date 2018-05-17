Reports of active shooter in Las Vegas-area shopping mall

Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating reports of a gunman in the Boulevard Mall in Paradise, Nev., which is located adjacent to the city of Las Vegas.

Local media had reported a massive police presence around the mall earlier Thursday night, following reports of an active shooting.

CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported that witnesses heard shots fired; video showed a police presence around the perimeter of the sprawling mall complex, and a helicopter circling overhead. 13abc Action News reported that the mall has been evacuated.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that there are no reports of injuries or shots fired at this time, and asked people to avoid the area.

Officers are investigating a person with a gun call at the Boulevard Mall.

No shots confirmed.

No injuries reported.

Maryland Pkwy from Desert Inn to Twain is closed.

Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 18, 2018

Follow @Kalvapalle