May 17, 2018 10:24 pm

Organizer looks forward to 2018 Lethbridge Pride Fest

WATCH ABOVE: The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is a worldwide celebration of sexual and gender diversities. On Thursday, Liam Nixon spoke with Lethbridge Pride promotions coordinator Mack Miles about the special day.

On Thursday, many people around the world celebrated sexual and gender diversity as they marked International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Global News’ Liam Nixon spoke with Lethbridge Pride’s promotions coordinator about the special day.

Mack Miles spoke about how the LGBTQ+ community is viewed in Lethbridge and talked about the upcoming Lethbridge Pride Fest.

