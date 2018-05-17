Banding of baby peregrines planned for next week at Sheraton Hotel

Four baby falcon chicks, nesting on a ledge at Hamilton’s Sheraton Hotel, are said to be doing fine after their brush with the Canadian Armed Forces’ downtown helicopter training this week.

The plan is to name the birds next Thursday, when they will also be banded by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Mike Street, senior monitor with the Hamilton Community Peregrine Project, notes that banding allows for tracking of the “species of special concern.”

He adds that peregrines that have hatched on the ledge of the Sheraton, fledge and move on to New York State, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Tennessee.

Street adds that one made its home on one of the international bridges that cross the Niagara River.

He notes that this year’s chicks will fledge by the end of July and be gone by the end of summer.

They are historically given names of significance to the City of Hamilton, most recently, Ancaster, McMaster and Barton.

Their progress is live-streamed on a Hamilton Community Peregrine Project webcam.