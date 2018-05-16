Canadian Forces training halted by baby falcons

The Canadian Armed Forces has issued a cease and desist order.

The military pilot training that started Tuesday afternoon in Hamilton, and was scheduled to continue Wednesday and Thursday involving choppers over the downtown core, has been cancelled.

Capt. Jamie Donovan said they called off the rest of the training because it was disturbing a nest of baby falcons, perched on a ledge at the Sheraton Hotel.

Donovan notes that they received information from a “concerned Hamiltonian,” regarding the health and well-being of the wildlife.

He adds that “the moment that this type of information is brought to our attention, there are guidelines and objectives that have to be abided by.”

Donovan adds that they did meet minimum objectives for training in complex urban environments during Tuesday’s flights.

Falcons are considered a threatened species in Ontario, and downtown Hamilton’s resident couple hatched four new baby chicks earlier this month.

The Hamilton Community Peregrine Project streams their progress on its website.