Okanagan braces for possible heavy downpour and flooding

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Valley that includes the possibility of a lot of rain.

Showers are expected to spread from the Kootenays west toward the Okanagan on Thursday afternoon.

The valley may see thunderstorms. There’s also a risk of heavy downpours in the region.

Showers and thunderstorms over the next few days may impact areas affected by overland flooding, according to the statement.

Total rainfall amounts will be in the 20 to 40 mm range by late Saturday.

