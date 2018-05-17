Digby County man, 21, charged after Wisconsin girl allegedly exploited online

A 21-year-old man from Smiths Cove, N.S., is facing child porn charges after police received information that a girl from Wisconsin was being exploited online.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were directed to the suspect’s home after being contacted by the Walworth County Sherriff’s Office in Wisconsin.

Mounties were told the parents of a 12-year-old told authorities that their daughter was being exploited online.

Officers in both Canada and the United States were able to determine the suspect lived in Smiths Cove.

As a result of the investigation, the RCMP’s ICE Unit searched the Smiths Cove home on Wednesday.

Patrick Thibault was arrested at the scene and charged with luring a child, sexual exploitation of a young person and possession of child pornography.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.