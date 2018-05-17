Crime
May 17, 2018 1:50 pm

Edmonton police searching for driver and SUV in Mill Woods hit-and-run

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton police are looking for the driver of this black Acura MDX SUV that's believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision in southeast Edmonton. May 12, 2018.

Supplied by Edmonton police
A A

Edmonton police are looking for help identifying the vehicle and driver who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene this past weekend.

On Saturday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was reportedly attempting to cross 48 Street at 12 Avenue, when she was hit by a vehicle driving north.

The woman was treated and transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Edmonton police said the driver then fled the scene.

READ MORE: Charges laid after teenage girl seriously injured in southeast Edmonton hit and run

The suspect vehicle, shown in the surveillance image below, is believed to be a black Acura MDX SUV, with a roof rack, chrome door handles and running boards.

Edmonton police are looking for the driver of this black Acura MDX SUV that’s believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision in southeast Edmonton. May 12, 2018.

Supplied by Edmonton police

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved in this hit-and-run is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Acura MDX
Edmonton collision
Edmonton Hit And Run
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
EPS
Hit and Run
Mill Woods
Mill Woods collision
SUV

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News