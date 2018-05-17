Edmonton police searching for driver and SUV in Mill Woods hit-and-run

Edmonton police are looking for help identifying the vehicle and driver who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene this past weekend.
On Saturday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was reportedly attempting to cross 48 Street at 12 Avenue, when she was hit by a vehicle driving north.
The woman was treated and transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Edmonton police said the driver then fled the scene.
READ MORE: Charges laid after teenage girl seriously injured in southeast Edmonton hit and run
The suspect vehicle, shown in the surveillance image below, is believed to be a black Acura MDX SUV, with a roof rack, chrome door handles and running boards.
Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved in this hit-and-run is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.