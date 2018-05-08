Crime
Teenage girl seriously injured in southeast Edmonton hit and run

A hit-and-run collision in southeast Edmonton sent a young pedestrian to hospital with serious head trauma Tuesday evening.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was struck at around 6:30 p.m. while crossing the road at 38 Avenue and 31 Street.

She was alone and walking in the marked crosswalk, officers said.

Westbound traffic on 38 Avenue was closed and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

Police found the suspect vehicle – a 2007 Dodge Charger – abandoned a short distance away. They are still looking for the driver.

— More to come…

