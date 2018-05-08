Teenage girl seriously injured in southeast Edmonton hit and run

A hit-and-run collision in southeast Edmonton sent a young pedestrian to hospital with serious head trauma Tuesday evening.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was struck at around 6:30 p.m. while crossing the road at 38 Avenue and 31 Street.

She was alone and walking in the marked crosswalk, officers said.

Westbound traffic on 38 Avenue was closed and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

Police found the suspect vehicle – a 2007 Dodge Charger – abandoned a short distance away. They are still looking for the driver.

— More to come…

Police and EMS on scene after a woman was struck crossing the street at 38 Ave and 31 street. Serious injuries. #yeg pic.twitter.com/on75Qc7OXX — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) May 9, 2018

38 avenue closed westbound. Reduced to one lane eastbound. Female pedestrian with serious injuries. No vehicle on scene. #yeg pic.twitter.com/ytehIJVJaE — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) May 9, 2018

Police confirming this was a hit and run. Female pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries. Suspect vehicle info to come. #yeg pic.twitter.com/TjsOTCoF6d — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) May 9, 2018