Woman killed in hit-and-run collision on Edmonton’s Kingsway Avenue

A young woman was hit and killed while walking across a crosswalk late Sunday night. Police say a man was arrested a few blocks away after the car left the scene.

Edmonton police said just before 11 p.m., a woman was struck by a pickup truck on Kingsway Avenue at 113 Street/Tower Road, while in a marked crosswalk. The truck then left the scene, police said.

An off-duty EPS member driving by witnessed the collision and followed the truck while on the phone with 911.

Police arrested the driver of the truck a short time later, just north of 107 Avenue near 108 Street.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

Kingsway Avenue eastbound between 113 Street and 109 Street was shut down overnight while the EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit investigated.

The age of the young woman has not bee released as police are still in the process of notifying her family.

More information was expected to be provided later Monday morning.