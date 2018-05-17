Hamilton’s thriving small businesses on display at 1Awards

Four Hamilton-area small businesses will share almost $200,000 in cash and in-kind services as this year’s winners of the 1Awards.

The Burnt Tongue, Humblebee, Caliber Communications and White Elephant are all in expansion mode and will use their winnings to support future growth.

Humblebee founding partner Dan Douma says he’s grateful for the community’s support, adding that they are “growing like crazy right now” with a goal of becoming a one-stop shop for beekeepers in the Golden Horseshoe.

Alex Vourkoutiotis’ Caliber Communications has developed a monitoring platform that provides security to 166 Ontario locations after just two years of operation.

The Burnt Tongue, known for its creative soups, is expanding to a third Hamilton location after just five years of operation.

As native Hamiltonians, co-founder Leo Tsangarakis notes that he and his business partner understand that Hamilton is “a tough city” and “worked hard and became tough ourselves.”

White Elephant strives to expand and make a difference in the fashion industry, by highlighting Canadian-made clothing and pieces created by independent designers and craftspersons.

The winners were chosen by FirstOntario Credit Union’s panel of judges, from a group of 10 finalists.