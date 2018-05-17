Centre for Newcomers holds awareness event amid decline in Calgary LGBTQ-related hate crimes

Thursday marks the celebration of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

In honour of the May 17 event, Calgary’s Centre for Newcomers is raising awareness against violence, discrimination and repression of the LGBTQ community in an afternoon presentation with the United States Consulate General Calgary.

U.S. Consul General Tom Palaia is set to talk about “advancing the human rights of all people” and a U.S. commitment to “promote human rights globally.”

The Centre for Newcomers is a resource helping new arrivals to Canada. According to officials at the centre, LGBTQ newcomers are often deeply affected by intolerance in their countries of origin and come to Canada seeking a new life, free from discrimination.

The centre’s own statistics document violence against their LGBTQ clients. About 90 per cent said they have experienced being severely beaten. Fifty per cent of the clients said they would be imprisoned if they returned to their country of origin.

The Calgary Police Service tracks hate crimes reported to them. Over the past several years, they say the numbers are down.

The highest number of documented hate crimes committed against LGBTQ persons was in 2013 at 14 incidents. The most recent year’s data provided to Global News was 2016, when five LGBTQ-related hate crimes were reported.

