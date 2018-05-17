Traffic
May 17, 2018 11:34 am

Kamloops motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist is dead as a result of a head-on collision in Kamloops.

RCMP said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 5A Wednesday afternoon about two kilometres south of Campbell Creek Road.

“According to witnesses, the driver of a northbound motorcycle lost control, crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming car.  The 63-year-old male driver from Kamloops succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital,” RCMP said in a news release.

The highway was closed in this area from 4:40 p.m. until 10 p.m. when alternating lanes were opened.

Kamloops RCMP and the BC Corners Service are investigating.

 
