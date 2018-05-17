Halton police lay charges in Feb. fatal crash in Milton
A A
Following a fatal crash in Milton in February, Halton police have now laid charges against a 51-year-old Campbellville man.
The crash occurred on Feb. 7 at about 5:30 p.m. near Guelph Line and Limestone Road.
An SUV operated by a 74-year-old Rockwood man collided with a pickup truck.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck was transported to Milton District Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
James Bradley Patterson has been charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death and is due in a Milton court on June 18.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.