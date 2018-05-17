Crime
Halton police lay charges in Feb. fatal crash in Milton

Halton Police lay charges after Feb. fatal crash in Milton, Ont.

Following a fatal crash in Milton in February, Halton police have now laid charges against a 51-year-old Campbellville man.

The crash occurred on Feb. 7 at about 5:30 p.m. near Guelph Line and Limestone Road.

An SUV operated by a 74-year-old Rockwood man collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck was transported to Milton District Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

James Bradley Patterson has been charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death and is due in a Milton court on June 18.

