May 16, 2018 8:05 pm

Boil-water notices and water-quality advisories issued in central Okanagan

The notices and advisory affect about 7,000 households.

The city of West Kelowna has issued a boil-water notice for the Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates Water Systems due to above-normal turbidity.

A boil-water notice also remains in effect for the Pritchard Water System.

READ MORE: Don’t use the water:  South Kelowna Irrigation District

These three water systems have intakes from Okanagan Lake, and spring runoff has increased turbidity, which can interfere with chlorination.

All users of these systems should either use bottled water, or boil water for one minute before drinking it, washing food or brushing teeth.

A water-quality advisory remains in effect for the Lakeview Water System.

Users of this system are being advised that children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems should use boiled water or a safe alternative.

Water-system customers can view an interactive map indicating boundaries of water systems and water-quality advisories here.

Residents impacted by the Notices and the Advisory are given free access to the Bulk Water Station located at the intersection of Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station.

Users must bring their own containers and hoses if needed and ensure the containers are clean and suitable for potable water.

