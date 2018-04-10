Don’t use the water: South Kelowna Irrigation District

Kelowna residents who get their water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District (SEKID) are being advised to minimize their water use.

SEKID issued a boil-water advisory Monday.

On Tuesday, it issued another advisory saying that because of high turbidity, customers should prevent the turbid water from entering their homes and appliances.

It said the high turbidity is the result of landslides in the watershed.

“The high snowpack and saturated slopes in Hydraulic Creek Canyon has resulted in extremely unstable slopes above the creek. These conditions have led to land/mudslides into the creek resulting in very high turbidity in our water source,” SEKID said in a news release.

Officials are currently touring the area to determine the source of the debris and attempt to remove it.

SEKID predicts that the turbidity in the water system could last for some time.

Updates are being posted on the water utility’s website: www.sekid.ca