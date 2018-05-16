Montreal sports tech firm sets up shop in Kitchener

A Montreal-based sports analytics company has opened shop in downtown Kitchener and the company says it’s hoping to take advantage of the highly-skilled talent pool in the tech sector.

Sportlogiq, which currently works with 24 NHL teams as well as a host of minor hockey clubs, began operations last week.

The company focused on hockey from its home base in Montreal in the past, but the company is branching into soccer with its Kitchener lab.

“That office is specifically more of an A.I. lab, so it’s more of a research lab and it’s really focused on the technology that’s backing our soccer data,” Cassandra Sera, Sportlogiq marketing manager, explained.

Sportlogiq uses standard camera feeds to collect data for its clients, which means no extra cameras in arenas or microchips attached to players.

“Using standard broadcast feed we are able to collect and extract analytics,” Sera said. “Through a standard broadcast feed our A.I. is able to extract and analyze that data.”

The data allows teams to study areas which wouldn’t have been available in the past to the naked eye.

“Looking at the patterns of data we are able to zero in anomalies, she said. “If a specific player plays in a certain way, we are able to highlight that using the data.”

Some examples of the in-house metrics that the web-based interface creates include scoring-chance generating plays, possession driving plays and defensive impact.

Sportlogiq is now turning its attention to soccer. It raised $5 million and has agreements with clubs in the MLS, Premier League and across Europe.

“Because the size of the market is so large, there hasn’t been one company that has been able to come in and take charge and be a leader in the space,” Sera said.

The company said it chose the Waterloo region because of existing relationships with local universities, but also because it is one of the fastest-growing tech sectors in the world.

Sportlogiq currently has two employees at its Kitchener office but is hoping to expand to 12 by the end of the year.