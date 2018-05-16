Edmonton police looking for man linked to 9 robberies

Police in Edmonton believe one man is responsible for nine robberies across southwest Edmonton and they’re looking to the public for help locating him.

In a release issued on Wednesday, police said between Feb. 24 and April 9 a man would enter restaurants and gas bars between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. He would tell the employees he was there to pick up a food order, before pulling out a weapon and demanding cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as heavyset, between 30 and 45 years old and unshaven. Police said he is between five foot nine and six feet tall and is usually wearing dark-coloured ball cap, a dark blue hoody, sweat pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

The businesses targeted are near Ellerslie Road and 111 Street, Saddleback Road, Gateway Boulevard and 53 Avenue, according to police.