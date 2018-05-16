Residents back home after fire forces evacuation near Lac du Bonnet, Man.

The wildfire that forced an evacuation of seven homes near Lac du Bonnet is now contained.

Lac du Bonnet fire Chief David Lussier said residents were asked to leave Tuesday afternoon after a wildfire moved closer to a handful of homes northwest of the town.

“The closest house to the fire would have been a half a kilometre away,” Lussier said.

“It doesn’t take much to get a fire to get going in a hurry, especially with the winds we had yesterday.”

Evacuees have since returned home and fire crews from Manitoba Sustainable Development are now working on the hot spots.

Lac du Bonnet is about 100 kilometers northeast of Winnipeg.