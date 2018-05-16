Canada
May 16, 2018 10:03 am

Human remains found near Port Elgin, N.B., identified as missing man

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The human remains found earlier this month near Port Elgin, N.B. have been identified as a man reported missing last fall.

File/ Global News
A A

RCMP have identified the human remains discovered earlier this month near Port Elgin as those of a man reported missing last fall.

Tyler Fillmore from Upper Cape went missing in November 2017. At the time, a search was conducted by RCMP, local fire departments and ground search and rescue.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP investigating human remains near Port Elgin

The remains were found on the bank of the Timber River on May 5.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected in his death.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Human Remains
human remains port elgin
Missing Man
NB RCMP
Port Elgin NB
RCMP
Tyler Fillmore
UPper Cape NB

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News