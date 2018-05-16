Human remains found near Port Elgin, N.B., identified as missing man

RCMP have identified the human remains discovered earlier this month near Port Elgin as those of a man reported missing last fall.

Tyler Fillmore from Upper Cape went missing in November 2017. At the time, a search was conducted by RCMP, local fire departments and ground search and rescue.

The remains were found on the bank of the Timber River on May 5.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected in his death.