New Brunswick RCMP investigating human remains near Port Elgin
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after human remains were discovered near Port Elgin, N.B., on Saturday.
RCMP say they received a report at approximately 1 p.m. from a person who had been fishing in the area when he discovered the remains.
The remains were found on the banks of the Timber River.
The Mounties say an autopsy is being conducted and their investigation is ongoing.
They’re still attempting to determine the cause of death and the identity of the person.
