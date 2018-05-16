Canada
May 16, 2018

City of Barrie Marina awarded prestigious Blue Flag certification

The City of Barrie Marina is one of nine marinas in Canada which were certified with a Blue Flag this year.

The City of Barrie Marina is one of nine marinas and 27 beaches in Canada to be Blue Flag certified this year.

The award represents the internationally recognized gold-standard for water quality, environmental management and education, safety and amenities.

The Blue Flag certification is awarded to recipients every year. The City of Barrie Marina has been Blue Flag certified since 2015.

Other places in the area who will be flying the blue flag include Wasaga Beach, and several beaches in Toronto, including Bluffer’s Park Beach, Centre Island Beach and Cherry Beach.

According to the Blue Flag program manager with environmental defence, Kelsey Scarfone, great family vacations start with finding a Blue Flag. “Millions of tourists around the world look for a Blue Flag when choosing a beach or marina to visit, and there’s a good reason for that. When you see a Blue Flag raised at a beach or marina, you know that it’s clean, sustainably managed, and a safe place to swim,” she said in a statement.

The Blue Flag award is administered in Canada by Environmental Defence, and is managed internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education. Across the world, more than 4,000 beaches and marinas in 45 countries fly the blue flag.

