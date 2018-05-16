Man suffered life-threatening injuries after shooting in Oro-Medonte

OPP are investigating a shooting in Oro-Medonte which occurred Monday night.

According to police, Barrie OPP were called to Old Barrie Road at around 9:20 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 37-year-old Aurora man had been shot. Police say the man was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but are warning the public the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. However, they do believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.